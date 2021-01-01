The insulated, waterproof men's Rocky Rams Horn composite toe pull-on work boot is designed with comfort, safety, and durability in mind. Mother Nature is no match for these 10-inch leather pull-on work boots, with 400 grams of 3M™ Thinsulate™ Ultra Insulation to keep feet warm. And Rocky's VP Waterproof technology that keeps liquid out without trapping perspiration in. Underfoot an oil- and slip-resisting rubber outsole provides traction; a fiberglass shank supplies the stability you need. These features, when combined with Rocky's Rebound cushioning midsole and thick EnergyBed LX footbeds with memory foam, ensure feet stay comfortable on even the longest days. and If you're looking for a reliable work boot that is comfortable and can handle whatever is thrown its way, get Rocky's Rams Horn work boot today! Rocky Size: 10.5 Medium Mens Dark Brown Waterproof Work Boots Rubber | RKK0306 M 105