Georgia Boot has a long heritage of designing the most comfortable boots, purpose-built for your job. The Carbo-Tec LTX waterproof 8\" work boot is packed with comfort features and extreme performance. Built with a Goodyear® welt construction, these 8\" lace-up work boots are incredibly durable. The upper is full-grain SPR® leather. It's 2-1/2 times more abrasion resistant and three times as strong as traditional leathers. The heel features an abrasion resistant material with reflective striping and pull loop. The collar and tongue on this waterproof work boot are padded for added comfort. The kiltie keeps brush from getting stuck in your laces but can be removed for a more standard work boot look. Inside the boot is equipped with the guaranteed Georgia Boot Waterproof System. It's designed to keep water and muck out while remaining breathable. A soft performance mesh material lines the interior. The AMP LT insole is removable and features a layer of memory foam for all day comfort. The base of this 8\" work boot is comprised of several layers. A double-ribbed steel shank provides arch support and added durability. A thick EVA midsole cushions and acts as a shock absorber with each step. The outsole is our proprietary heat, chemical, abrasion, slip and oil-resisting Carbo-Tec Rubber. This boot has been tested to meet the electrical hazard standards for soft toe safety footwear as required by ASTM F2892. Georgia Boot Size: 11.5 Medium Mens Black and Brown Waterproof Work Boots Rubber | GB00392 M 115