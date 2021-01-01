This unlined Rams Horn work boot is designed with comfort, safety, and durability in mind. This six-inch work boot features an oil and slip resisting rubber outsole with an EVA wedge midsole and a fiberglass shank that provides the traction and stability you need. This combined with Rocky's Rebound cushioning midsole and thick EnergyBed LX footbeds with memory foam will ensure your feet stay comfortable on even the longest days. If you're looking for a stylish reliable work boot that is comfortable and can handle whatever is thrown your way, get Rocky's Rams Horn work boot today! Rocky Size: 8.5 Medium Mens Black and Tan No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Work Boots Rubber | RKK0305 M 085