Your little one will have room to grow in the Georgia Boot Kids Carbo-Tec LT zipper boot. The upper is constructed from full-grain leather with a synthetic red western stitched shaft, mesh lining and features a rear zipper for easy on and off of the boot. Inside is the removable Room-2-Grow insole. It has a detachable layer that will give another 1/2 size. The outsole is made from an oil and slip resistant rubber and has a steel shank for added support and durability. Georgia Boot Size: 10.5 Medium Kids Brown and Red No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Work Boots Rubber | GB00341C M 105