Viking 5 36" Liquid Propane Rangetop VRT5366BSSLP

36" Gas Rangetop with TruPower Plus™, VSH™ Pro Sealed Burner System, VariSimmer™ Setting, Porcelain Cooking Surface, SureSpark™ Ignition System and SoftLit™ LED Lights: Liquid Propane. The TruPower Plus™ front burner on select Custom Series rangetops lets you cook like a pro with 18,500 BTUs of professional power. Combination of unique patented burner and surface design provides cleanability plus superior performance at any temperature setting. The VariSimmer™ Setting on ALL burners provides gentle, even simmering at precisely low cooking temperatures. Raised edges around perimeter seal top to completely contain spills. Porcelanized for easy cleaning, durability and long lasting finish. Ensures automatic ignition/re-ignition should the burners extinguish any time while cooking. Lights accent the control panel and illuminate knobs. Burners: 6. Sealed Burners: Yes. Controls: Knobs. Continuous Grates: Yes. Island Trim: Included. Standard burners: 15,000 BTU Natural Gas/13,500 BTU LP. TruPower Plus™ (front right) burner: 18,500 BTU Natural Gas/16,600 BTU LP. Volts: 120 V. Frequency: 60 Hz. Amps: 0.5 A. Complete Product: 2 Year. Cosmetic Parts: 90 Day. Gas Burners: 5 Year Limited. Width: 35 7/8". Height to Top of Burner Grate: 9 1/4". Height to Top of Island Trim: 9 1/8". Depth to End of Side Panel: 24 5/16". Depth to End of Landing Ledge: 28 1/16". Depth to End of Knobs: 28 9/16".