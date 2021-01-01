From winston porter
5 Light Vanity Light With Tea Stain Glass
Advertisement
With striking simplicity and easy versatility, the Spencer collection is truly love at first light. The transitional finish allows you to make a statement with the optional hardback shades. With multiple style options in a variety of sizes, no matter what design direction you take, let Spencer be your guiding light. .The traditional style is classic and sure to complement any bathroom. Can be installed with the lights facing up or down.