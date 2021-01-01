From volume lighting
Volume Lighting 5-Light Indoor Foundry Bronze Linear Kitchen Island Hanging Pendant with Bell-Shaped Bowls
This indoor foundry bronze linear kitchen island hanging pendant features bell-shaped bowls. Enjoy this piece's sleek, modern design. Clean, minimal, and solid color design blends in seamlessly with surroundings and existing decor. Open/uncovered bell-shaped bowls provide convenient access for quick and easy light bulb replacement and helps prevent dust accumulation. Perfect complement to kitchens, islands, dining rooms, bars, studies, desks, restaurants, and many other indoor areas. Suitable for dry locations only. Beautifully finished in sophisticated foundry bronze.