From jwu9
5-Light Chandelier Pendant Brushed Brass With White Frosted Globes Lighting Fixture
Description:Rustic retro industrial style Five-light chandelier perfect for entrances and restaurants.Adjustable Height:48.42"H fully adjustable rod length (includes 4 12in). This chandelier is hardwired, installation requiredIntroduce a soft, geometric aesthetic into any spaceDimmable: Fully dimmable when used with dimmable switches compatible with dimmable light bulbsThe 5 bulbs surround the central brushed brass metal ball, adding a retro feel to any interior with its sleek look, especially for the living room, the restaurant is gorgeous, and the cafe bar is also beautiful.Style：Design art living, original home fashion.Easy Installation：easy to assembled. Feature:100% Brand new and high qualitySize:123x71cm/48.42x28inBall diameter: 5.9in/15cmColour: Brushed BrassMaterial:metalLamp holder: E26, 5 lights excluding bulb Package Content:1 x Chandelier