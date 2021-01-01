From decopolitan

Decopolitan 5/8" Leaf Ball Curtain Rod Set, 26 to 48 Inches, Vintage Bronze

$14.67 on sale
($16.34 save 10%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Included Components: Adjustable Length Rod Brackets Mounting Hardware Instructions

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com