From george oliver

George Oliver 63.5 (L)*24 (D)*29.5(H) 3P 2P SOFA 3-Seater 2-Seater Home Living Room Wooden Arms(Brown)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

MaterialPU leather + High Resilience foam + Solid wood foot Fabric: Black Faux Leather

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com