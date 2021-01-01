Coastal Pet 5/8"x12"-18" K9 Explorer Brights Reflective Front-Connect Harness

Keep your dog comfortable and safe on your next outdoor adventure with the The K9 Explorer Brights Front-Connect Harness! The harness ensures improved visibility with its reflective stitching, giving you confidence that you can explore safely. The front-connect option helps deter pulling and your dog will appreciate the chest pad made with plush neoprene material. Select the color that best reflects your dog's style and pair with a matching K9 Explorer Brights collar and rope leash!