4.5 Inch Trimless Volta Recessed Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (R4SD2L-N927-BK)

The 4.5 Inch Trimless Volta Recessed Light from WAC Lighting is the epitome of high-performing, architectural, and innovative lighting. The included LED light engineâ€”which features a high-powered and replicable moduleâ€”is capable of being dimmed, though a dimmer is not included, and has a rated lifespan of 50,000 hours. It is ETL and cELT Wet Locations Listed, making it ideally suited for bathrooms and kitchens as well as living rooms. For control of louvers, lens, and beam, use the tool-less in-field adjustable glare control and optic system. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Black