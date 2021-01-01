3.5 Inch Tesla Pro LED Open Reflector by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (HR3LEDT118PN835HCB)

The 3.5 Inch Tesla Pro LED Open Reflector by WAC Lighting provides homes with warm, focused lighting while the fixture remains discrete and recessed into the ceiling. The trim utilizes energy-efficient, integrated LED lamps to provide soft, diffused lighting while the die-cast aluminum body and heat sink absorbs its warmth. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Disc. Color: Bronze. Finish: Haze/Copper Bronze