La Crosse 5 inch capacity Glass Orange Butterfly Rain Gauge

La Crosse Technology ushers in this new artisan glass blown five-inch capacity rain gauge. Hand crafted in Colombia with 100% recyclable glass. This exclusive metal rain gauge features easy to read gauge markers in both inches and centimeters. Perfect for any garden or lawn, this rain gauge easily slides in and out of the included tabletop stand for emptying and washing, which truly enhances the look of your outdoor areas. The stylish metal stand, adorned with a beautiful, individually hand-painted, orange butterfly will blend beautifully with its natural surroundings. Its one of a kind craftsmanship and rust resistant electrostatic paint ensures that the rain gauge will continue to look good, season after season.