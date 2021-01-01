The L912 series wheeled tool bag backpack is built to last. Rear wheels and a telescopic handle allow for jobsite maneuverability. Constructed of 600D polyester, our tool backpacks are built for the toughest environments with both reinforced pockets and zippers. Whether you are a contractor, carpenter, electrician, plumber or handyman, this backpack has you covered. Organize your tools and easily transport them from site to site. Padded shoulder straps and back lumbar support. 14 Inside pockets and 3 outside pockets as well as a molded bottom that provides a flat surface to stand the tool backpack upright in any environment and elevates your tools so they do not become damaged. Water, mud, or snow, you can be sure that your tools remain safe and dry. Mojo Licensing 14.5-in Zippered Rolling Polyester in Black | CLMBL912