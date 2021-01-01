From allen + roth
allen + roth 49.5-in x 72-in White Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester | CCLFWHITE494720
Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shades adds privacy to your home without sacrificing natural light. The shades fabric softly disperses incoming light providing a soft luminosity. The cordless design is the best option for child and pet safety. The shade adds a warm touch to any home decor.