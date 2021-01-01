From allen + roth
allen + roth 23.5-in x 72-in Sand Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester in Off-White | DHCLFSN234720
Advertisement
Cordless Light FilteringDouble Cellular Shades provide exceptional privacy and block 88% of harsh sunlight in the day and bright streetlights at night. The shades feature a crisp white backing for a clean, attractive exterior appearance. The double-cell construction delivers great light control as well as insulation from outside temperatures. These shades add beauty and help create a cozy ambiance within your home. The cordless design is also an ideal choice to ensure safety for children and pets. allen + roth 23.5-in x 72-in Sand Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester in Off-White | DHCLFSN234720