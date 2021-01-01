From allen + roth
allen + roth 48.5-in x 72-in Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester in White | TDLFWT484720
Advertisement
The Allen Roth Top Down Bottom Up Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade adds privacy to your home without sacrificing natural light. The shades fabric softly disperses incoming light providing a soft luminosity. The cordless design is the best option for child and pet safety. The shade offers a crisp, uniform look, adding beauty and warmth to any room and home decor. allen + roth 48.5-in x 72-in Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester in White | TDLFWT484720