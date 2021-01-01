From allen + roth
allen + roth 64.5-in x 72-in Anchor Gray Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester | DHCLFGR644720
Advertisement
Cordless Double Cell Cellular Shades provide exceptional privacy and filters sunlight in the day and bright streetlights at night. The shades feature a crisp white backing for a clean, attractive exterior appearance. The double-cell construction delivers great light control as well as insulation from outside temperatures. These shades add beauty and help create a cozy ambiance within your home. The cordless design is also an ideal choice to ensure safety for children and pets. allen + roth 64.5-in x 72-in Anchor Gray Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester | DHCLFGR644720