LITTON LANE 5 in. x 7 in. Large Inlaid Gold Capiz Shell and Banana Wood Picture Frame

Highlight your most treasured memories or small art prints with this unique 6” x 8” multidimensional gold capiz shell & banana wood picture frame. Handmade with Upas, a Filipino term referring to the mature, dried outer bark of the banana tree, this wood frame is constructed with carefully selected Upas fibers that are inlaid along with iridescent capiz shells, then resin laminated for a smooth, polished look. This eclectic decor frame features a soft velvety backing with easy open arms and an easel back arm to display horizontally or vertically. The contrasting colors and textures make this a beautifully sophisticated and dimensional rectangular photo frame for your rustic style and eclectic decor. . This item comes shipped in one carton. Easel stand backing with secure hardware for stability. Suitable for indoor use only. This 5 x 7 photo frame can hold one picture . Made in the Philippines. Glam theme.