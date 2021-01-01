From formica

FORMICA 5 in. x 7 in. Laminate Sheet Sample in 180fx Ferro Grafite with Scovato Finish

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

FORMICA 180fx line marks a revolution in surfacing with true-to-scale stone and wood patterns that offer visual drama unmatched by any other laminate. With 180fx, get the upscale look of real stone and hardwood with the easy care, practicality and affordability of laminate. Featured here is an elegant brown, gray marble. Its subtle swirls, marked by bold white veins which give Ferro Grafite lightness and movement.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com