Feather River Doors 37.5 in. x 81.625 in. Silverdale Brass Full Oval Lite Stained Medium Oak Left-Hand Inswing Fiberglass Prehung Front Door, Oak Woodgrain: Pre-Finished Medium Oak

Experience the warmth and beauty of the Feather River Door Company Silverdale 36 in. x 80 in. Fiberglass Medium-Oak Prehung Right-Hand Inswing Full Oval Lite Entry Door. The fiberglass door's wood-grain texture is patterned off a true wood door design to provide the warmth and feel of wood with the durability of fiberglass, while the pre-finished medium-oak color and triple-pane, full-oval lite with brass caming offer style and curb appeal. This 1-3/4 in. thick door has an insulating polyurethane core and is Energy Star qualified for savings. Color: Oak Woodgrain: Pre-Finished Medium Oak.