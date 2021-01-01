Feather River Doors 37.5 in. x 81.625 in. Medina Brass 3/4 Oval Lite Unfinished Smooth Left-Hand Inswing Fiberglass Prehung Front Door, Smooth White- Ready to Paint

Feather River Doors Medina 3/4 Oval is an Smooth Fiberglass Door with Brass Caming that is Ready to Paint. This door can be painted any color to match your homes decor. The Medina Collection is simple and elegant starting off with a Clear Bevel Center reflective of a Lotus Flower surrounded with Glue Chip Glass and a Clear Bevel border. This door has all the long lasting benefits associated with Fiberglass Doors, a great look, along with a load of Features and Benefits usually viewed as upgrades with other doors plus Energy Efficient and Energy Star Qualified. Door Spec: 36 in. x 80 in. Prehung Door, 4-9/16 in. Primed Jamb, Left Hand Inswing, Fits Rough Opening of 38-1/4 in. x 82-1/8 in. Color: Smooth White- Ready to Paint.