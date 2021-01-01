Feather River Doors 37.5 in. x 81.625 in. 2-Panel Plank Cherry Mahogany Stained Left-Hand Inswing Fiberglass Prehung Front Door, Mahogany Woodgrain: Pre-Finished Cherry

Feather River Doors 2-Panel Plank is a Mahogany Woodgrain Fiberglass Door Pre-Finished in Cherry. The Mahogany Woodgrain Texture is patterned off a true wood door design to give the door the warmth and feel of wood with the long lasting benefits of fiberglass This door is True Elegance. This door offers an elegant 2-Panel Plank Design with a high definition embossment and rich detail. Every Feather River Door is loaded with standard features which are usually upgrades with other doors and are energy efficient and Energy Star Qualified. Door Spec: 36 in. x 80 in. Prehung Door, 4-9/16 in. Primed Jamb, Left-Hand Inswing, Fits Rough Opening of 38-1/4 in. x 82-1/8 in. Color: Mahogany Woodgrain: Pre-Finished Cherry.