VELUX VCM operable “Fresh Air” Skylights can be opened to create a chimney effect that draws air upward to improve air circulation and air quality within your home. They can be installed on a flat roof at 0Ð up to a 60Ð roof pitch on a site-built curb. Bringing natural light into a home through a skylight decreases the need for artificial light while maintaining privacy. Installing a skylight is one of the most impactful ways to enhance the brightness and beauty of a room. VELUX 34.5-in x 34.5-in Venting Curb Mount Laminated Skylight in Gray | VCM 3434 2004