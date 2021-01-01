Barton 35.5 in. x 11.5 in. Tempered Glass Screen Flame/Wind Guard for Rectangular Fire Pit Table Heater

This Barton Fire Pit Flame Guard effectively reduces wind compact on fire table and greatly fit in your patio or garden. It shelters the flame while providing a safety barrier for users along with polished edges. Our glass wind guard assists in maintaining lower flame heights and consumes less fuel, while providing a practical and elegant solution to outdoor patio heating. Simply drop-in the flame guard around the ideally sized fire pit, table or heater. Easily sets and use with necessary accessories. Built to be highly durable and low maintenance with tempered glass and aluminum alloy corner brackets.