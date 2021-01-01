Elegant, unadorned vinyl window that keeps the focus on views and natural light; available in many shapes and sizes. Low-E 366 glass with argon provides more protection against heat gain by blocking harmful infrared rays, as well as providing greater energy savings. Fixed sash does not open, to maximize views, natural light and energy efficiency. Built with high-quality extruded white vinyl that won't chip or peel and resists fading, mildew and condensation. Fixed windows do not open; they are placed to frame a spectacular view or allow in maximum natural light without the need for ventilation. Weatherstripping creates a tight seal against outdoor elements. Window unit has a White exterior and interior with matching lock. Standard 1-1/4 In. pre-punched integral nailing fin surrounds the perimeter of the frame and helps make installations weather tight; for new construction or replacement. Limited lifetime warranty on window; 10-year warranty on exterior paint. JELD-WEN 36-in x 24-in V4500 Double Pane Double Strength Rectangle New Construction Window in White | LOWOLVYFX3624