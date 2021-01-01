From plantation patterns
Plantation Patterns 46.5 in. x 17.5 in. Belk Nautical Rectangle Outdoor Bench Cushion
Advertisement
Add comfort and style to your patio seating with this Outdoor Bench and Glider Cushion from Hampton Bay. Featuring a beautiful and simple design, this cushion will complement many finishes and fits most patio benches and gliders. Constructed of outdoor fabric with poly-fiber contents for mildew and weather resistance, this bench cushion is ultra-comfortable and cleans easily with mild soap and water for easy maintenance and lasting beauty.