Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shades add a moderate level of privacy to your home without sacrificing the beauty of natural light. The fabric shades feature a pleated construction that filters light for a soft ambience within your room. The clean, simple style adds a subtle touch of elegance and warmth to your windows. Easily layer behind other window coverings as well for a coordinated look. The cordless design is also an ideal choice to ensure safety for children and pets. allen + roth 25.5-in x 48-in Silver Gray Light Filtering Cordless Pleated Shade Polyester | CPLG254480