From aspen creative corporation
Aspen Creative Corporation 5 in. x 4 in. Rust and Black Accent Bell Lamp Shade (6-Pack), Red
Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades, and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers a 5-pack of pleated empire shape transitional chandelier clip-on lamp shades in white. Made with crystal yarn cotton fabric. Its size is 3 in. top, 5 in. bottom and 4-1/4 in. slant height. Clip-on style fitter designed for bare bulbed chandeliers and wall sconces that use candelabra bulbs, bent tip style bulbs not recommended (not included). Color: Rust.