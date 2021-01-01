What if we give plastic a second life? The allen + roth 1.5-in Top-Down Bottom-Up Light Filtering Recycled Polyester Cellular Shades are eco-friendly, supporting a cleaner environment and addressing the ever growing effects of discarded plastics. The semi-opaque recycled fabric disperses incoming light transforming harsh daylight into a soft, filtered glow. Add the desired privacy without sacrificing the beauty of natural light. These shades are designed to match the allen + roth 1.5-in Top-Down Bottom-Up Blackout Recycled Polyester Cellular Shades, requiring the same amount of window depth. Easily layer behind other window coverings as well for a coordinated look. A crisp white backing provides a clean, attractive exterior appearance. The featured design allows for optimal control of light by lifting and lowering from either the top or the bottom of the shade. Cordless operation is also an ideal choice to ensure safety for children and pets. Add beauty, functionality, and elegant style to your windows all while contributing to environmental sustainability. allen + roth 68.5-in x 36-in White Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester | RPETTDLFWT684360