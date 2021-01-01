LITTON LANE 40.5 in. x 35 in. in. Black Metal and Natural Wood 3-Drawer Console Table, Multi

Console table can be used in the living room, workshop, or kitchen. Useful and elegant, console tables are more than just a place to throw your mail. Use it as an accent piece in the living room, library, bedroom, waiting areas, or hallways of you home. Designed with rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item comes shipped in one carton. This item features three natural wooden drawers with an interior depth of 10.06" each with 15 lbs. weight capacity. Suitable for indoor use only. Item has maximum weight limit of 100 lbs. Contemporary theme. Color: Multi.