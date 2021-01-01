LITTON LANE 4.5 in. x 6.25 in. x 10.5 in. Polystone Antique Gold and Glass Mirrored Geometric Fruit Sculptures (Set of 3)

Eclectic and modern living and dining rooms and kitchens earn bold decorations with these three-piece fruit display with a geometric and shiny metal finish. These can be used as decors that line up on a lengthy countertop, or as decorative fruits in a basket or tray with a matching color or finish theme. Note that these tabletop displays are made of polystone for lightweight and sturdy construction. This item comes shipped in one carton. Metal fruits do not open. Suitable for indoor use only. This is stand-alone three-piece fruit decor without a tray. Glam inspired. Color: Gold.