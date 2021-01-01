LITTON LANE 22.5 in. x 6.25 in. L Round Dark Aluminum and Glass 5 Pillar Candle Holder, Black

Place these pillar candle holders around your living room or bedroom for modern style. Delight your guests and make any occasion extra special by adding a lighted or flameless candle to this candle holder centerpiece. Made with a sturdy base, it is perfect for creating an elegant atmosphere at your table top or mantel. This set of decorative candle holders will hold five pillar candles. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use. Made in India. This is a single-piece candle holder with 5 containers. Modern design. Color: Black.