Ekena Millwork 5 in. x 18 in. x 14 in. Olympic Bracket with Block Ends, Standard Architectural Grade PVC Bracket, White
These brackets are truly unique in design and function. Primarily used in decorative applications PVC brackets can make a dramatic difference in kitchens, bathrooms, entryways, fireplace surrounds, and more. This material is also perfect for exterior applications. It will not rot or crack, and is impervious to insect manifestations. Color: White.