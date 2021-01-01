Leverage on the variation in pot depth and stand height, color, and smooth finish of this set of planters for contemporary or art deco designing Such features can complement almost any color palette, pattern, and texture The solid construction of both X-based stands and no-drainage hole pots are made of iron to add pizzazz to a corner of your living space Planter heights are 12 5\" and 16\" Use as plant holders or corner accent pieces in art deco or contemporary interiors Wipe clean with a dry cloth Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Made in India Pots do not have drainage holes These indoor planters come as a set of two Contemporary design This item comes shipped in one carton Grayson Lane Grayson Lane Set of 2 12.5-in x 16-in Contemporary Planter White Metal | 22409