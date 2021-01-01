Lifeproof 6.5 in. W x Varying Length Teton Hickory Engineered Hickory Waterproof Hardwood Flooring (21.67 sq. ft./case)

The Lifeproof Teton Hickory 3/4 in. Brushed Waterproof Hardwood Flooring is produced from prime grown domestic hickory hardwood sealed with an aluminum oxide finish, providing protection from everyday wear. This flooring has a Janka hardness rating of 1820, which makes it a great choice for areas of high-traffic due to the hardness of the wood. Each plank features a micro-beveled edge and micro-beveled end that enhances the beauty found within each plank. The family and pet-friendly hardwood flooring is dent and scratch-resistant. The click-lock construction with attached pad makes installation DIY easy and real hardwood adds value to your home. The warm, brown tones present in this flooring are sure to complement the design scheme in any home.