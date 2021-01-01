Calm the chaos in your kitchen, bathroom, or laundry with our Simply Put double-tier soft-close pull-out cabinet organizer. This simple project is easy to install and comes with all necessary hardware. Dual frosted nickel baskets open smoothly, and close softly. Baskets slide out independently for easy access to contents, and top basket is height adjustable. Ideal for pots and pans, small appliances, craft storage and more. Can be installed with door mounting kit (sold separately), so that unit slides out effortlessly as cabinet door opens. Simply Put 20.5-in W x 14.6875-in H 2-Tier Pull Out Metal Soft Close Baskets & Organizers | SP-DBMUBSC-20-FN