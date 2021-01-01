From rev-a-shelf
Rev-A-Shelf 17.5-in W x 7.38-in H 1-Tier Pull Out Wood Baskets & Organizers Walnut | 4WV-18WN
Advertisement
Bring style and functionality to your kitchen with our 4WV series woven nylon baskets. Designed for 15” and 18” base cabinets. Available with natural maple or walnut side mount rails, each basket is easy-to-clean and removable with built-in handles and features simple 4-screw installation and one machine washable canvas liner. Rev-A-Shelf 17.5-in W x 7.38-in H 1-Tier Pull Out Wood Baskets & Organizers Walnut | 4WV-18WN