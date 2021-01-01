14.5 in. W x 31 in. H Builders Edge, Standard Cathedral Top Center Mullion, Open Louver Shutters, Includes Matching Installation Spikes, 030 - Paintable

Add value and interest to the exterior of your home with Builder's Edge standard open louver shutters. Perfect for any home style from classic to contemporary, our traditonal style shutters give the look and clean lines to fit virtually every home. Our vinyl shutters add a layer of refinement and interest, while offering minimal maintence and upkeep, like that of wood shutters. Our shutters are made of durable vinyl, one of today's most versatile exterior materials. They are comparably lightweight, and free of water damage, warping and peeling. Our vinyl shutters are available in a full range of rich colors, and they bring you years of enjoyment.