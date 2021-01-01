34.5-in. W X 18-in. D Modern Plywood-Veneer Vanity Base Only In White

This vanity base belongs to the shaker series. This vanity base features a rectangle shape with a modern style. This product is made for floor mount installation. DIY installation instructions are included in the box. This vanity base features 1 sink. This vanity base features 2 doors . This vanity base features 1 drawer. This vanity base is made with plywood-veneer. The primary color of this product is white and it comes with chrome hardware. No MDF or chipboard used. Cabinet hardware included. Completely finished from all sides including back and inside. 34.5-in. Width (left to right). 18-in. Depth (back to front). 32.75-in. Height (top to bottom). All dimensions are nominal. This product can usually be shipped out in 1-5 day. Quality control approved in Canada. Your order is physically inspected before shipping. Lookout for the inspectors seal. THIS PRODUCT INCLUDE(S): 1x vanity base in white color (17480).