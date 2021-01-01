Timberchí£ wall planks are made from perfectly-preserved timber that sank to the bed of the Penobscot River more than a century ago. For generations, lumberjacks used Maine’s rivers and lakes to move their old-growth logs to our state’s many paper mills. This vital byway even made Bangor, Maine the \"lumber capital of the world\" at the turn of the century. Wood doesn’t float forever, though, and much of it sank to the bottom never to be seen again. Until now! Timberchic 5-in Variable Length 1-ft Sandy Beach Fir Wall Plank (Coverage Area: 20-sq ft) | 255