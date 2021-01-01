This cordless faux wood blinds are child safe and built of sturdy PVC for long-lasting beauty and durability. They are embossed then printed for the look and texture of wood. It will help provide insulation, privacy and light control. An affordable alternative to real wood at a fraction of the cost. Faux wood blinds are an ideal window covering product for high humidity areas like bathrooms, basements or kitchens. allen + roth 2.5-in Slat Width 35.75-in x 72-in Cordless Walnut Faux Wood Room Darkening Horizontal Blinds in Brown | DFHSD3672-35.75