From allen + roth
allen + roth 2.5-in Slat Width 39.75-in x 72-in Cordless White Faux Wood Room Darkening Horizontal Blinds | DFHSA4272-39.75
This cordless faux wood blinds are child safe and built of sturdy PVC for long-lasting beauty and durability. They are embossed for the look of wood. It will help provide insulation, privacy and light control. An affordable alternative to real wood at a fraction of the cost. Faux wood blinds are an ideal window covering product for high humidity areas like bathrooms, basements or kitchens.