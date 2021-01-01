From equity by la crosse
Equity by La Crosse 5 in. Round Silent Sweeping Quartz Metal Alarm Clock in Dark Gray
This solid constructed table alarm clock creates a perfect complement to your room's decor. Attractive dark gray metal casing with illuminated hands and on-demand backlight makes it easy to read day or night. Glass lens covers the 3.65" dial. Non-ticking silent sweep quartz movement allows you to rest without distraction. Equity’s 20091 Quartz Bell alarm clock awakens you when you need with an extra 5-minute snooze duration if you should require. Battery operated clock uses a single AA alkaline (not included) battery.