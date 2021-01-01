This Classic 6-1/2 in. x 3 in. x 12 in. bar corbel is an eye catching addition to any room in your home: kitchens, home office or dens, living rooms and bedrooms. The clean lines and subtle curves of this classic style corbel accentuate any decor from contemporary to traditional. Ideally sized to be used as a bar corbel. Suited to a wide variety of applications including as kitchen counter, island and breakfast bar support brackets, shelf brackets and fireplace mantel brackets. EverTrue 6.5-in Prefinished Wood Corbel in White | EV-IM-CA70WHITE