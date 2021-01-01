Costway 11.5 in. Pre-Lit Ceramic Christmas Tree Tabletop Lights in Green

This is our 11.5 in. ceramic tabletop Christmas tree which combines stunning color matching and exquisite hand-painted craftsmanship to bring festival atmosphere and fun. Crafted of durable ceramic material, the pre-lit tree is fireproof and wear resistant, offering you long-term quality service. Equipped with lights and decorated with a 5-pointed star topper, there is no doubt that the hollow tabletop tree will be the most eye-catching scenery in the room. The ceramic decoration is battery powered so that it's cordless to facilitate movement and storage. No installation required, just load the battery and turn on the switch to make the tabletop Christmas tree light up your room.