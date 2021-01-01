Dale Tiffany 24.5 in. Palo Mission Fieldstone Table Lamp

A kaleidoscope of mission-inspired color makes our Palo Mission table lamp a welcome addition to your home or office. The square shade features a base color of light and medium amber art glass panels. A vertical band of arrowheads in green and amber is surrounded by deep red, blue, orange and yellow squares and rectangles. A horizontal row of green and amber swirled glass is bordered top and bottom by rectangular panels in complementary colors. A squared metal base is cast with geometric detailing to complete the authentic mission feel. A bright splash of warm color in any room, our Palo Mission table lamp is one you will be proud to display for many years to come.