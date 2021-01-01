From mina victory
Mina Victory 5-in (No Theme) Polyester in Off-White | 798019071226
Advertisement
These wonderfully imaginative pillows capture all the fun and beauty of the holiday season. Create a festive feeling in any room when you toss a few onto a favorite couch or chair. Each design is elegantly hooked in a quality wool-poly blend for cozy texture and a warm, welcoming feel. From snowy outdoor scenes to classic wreaths and garlands, this collection has it all. Mina Victory 5-in (No Theme) Polyester in Off-White | 798019071226