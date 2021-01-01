American value mirrors are built well, and built to last. The finest materials and lasting design shape this urban farmhouse bare maple framed mirror. The 3 inch frame is wrapped in a bare matte maple finish true to real wood grain complimenting many furniture pieces and bathroom fixtures. With multiple size options available to choose from each frame is hand crafted to exhibit a consistent and impressive level of quality in fit, size, durability and design. Mirror will arrive with four pre-installed hooks for easy vertical or horizontal wall mounting. BrandtWorks 38.5-in L x 32-in W Natural Framed Wall Mirror in Brown | AV87LARGE